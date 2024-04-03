Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.50. Methanex has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Methanex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after buying an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after buying an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

