Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 91,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session's volume of 281,977 shares.The stock last traded at $47.40 and had previously closed at $46.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC increased their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Methanex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at $34,109,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 271.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Methanex by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,557,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,443,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,745,000 after purchasing an additional 425,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

