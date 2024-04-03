Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $45.40 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Metahero has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $45.40 million and $1.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

