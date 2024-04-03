MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $14.00 on Friday. MediWound has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

