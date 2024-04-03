MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
MediWound Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MediWound by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 46.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
