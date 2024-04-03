Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 120,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,587,000 after purchasing an additional 235,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.67, for a total value of $306,523.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,216. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.84 and a 12-month high of $209.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MMC shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.