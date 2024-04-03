Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
