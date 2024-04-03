Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

