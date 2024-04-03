Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

