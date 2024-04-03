Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

