MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 250,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 725,310 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $11.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAG

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.