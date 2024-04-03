LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7,050.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,960,440.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.18 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $104.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

