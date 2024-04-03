LVZ Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

LVZ Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FDVV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.03. 64,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.49. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $45.42.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

