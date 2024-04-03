LVZ Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 5,752.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,506 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,357.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,929 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,420,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,422,000 after buying an additional 1,007,135 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 334,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,870. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

