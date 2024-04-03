LVZ Inc. Increases Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,040,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after purchasing an additional 911,073 shares during the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 2,935,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,642,000 after purchasing an additional 582,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Valvoline by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,767,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after acquiring an additional 276,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,655,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,792,000 after buying an additional 218,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NYSE VVV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. 150,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

