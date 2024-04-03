LVZ Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

LVZ Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 1,454,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548,067. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

