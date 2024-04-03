LVZ Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July during the fourth quarter worth about $15,957,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 461.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Stock Performance

BATS DJUL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

