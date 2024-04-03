LVZ Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 148,073 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,420,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 69,355 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 46.7% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,783,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,639,000 after buying an additional 567,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,571,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,086,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. 50,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,522. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $62.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.24.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.