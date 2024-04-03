LVZ Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. LVZ Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

IWC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.10. 5,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.94. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

