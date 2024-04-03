LVZ Inc. Buys 930 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HWC. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,996.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.1 %

HWC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.96. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

