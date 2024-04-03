LVZ Inc. Buys 834 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

LVZ Inc. grew its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. owned about 0.07% of Aviat Networks worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 877,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,388,000 after buying an additional 126,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,757,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,046,000 after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,145,000 after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $467.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.85 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 4.23%. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

