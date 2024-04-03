LVZ Inc. Buys 259 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 378,219 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,245,000 after buying an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.1 %

Haemonetics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.11. 119,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.15. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

