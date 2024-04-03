LVZ Inc. Boosts Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.5% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $41.63. 124,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.48 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

