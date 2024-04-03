LVZ Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,733,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSPF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,661. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

