Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.72

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.72 and last traded at C$14.65, with a volume of 158574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.59.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

