Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.37. Lumen Technologies shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 606,718 shares traded.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 70.74%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,540,000 after buying an additional 927,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 220,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 790,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 97,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

