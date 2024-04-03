Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 3.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35. 1,093,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,496,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $4.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.91.

Get Lufax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LU

Lufax Price Performance

Lufax Cuts Dividend

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lufax by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 157.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 409.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.