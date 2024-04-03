Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

LOW opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.53. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.62.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

