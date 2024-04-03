Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $235.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock worth $1,064,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 372.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

