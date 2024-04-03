Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

LAAC opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

