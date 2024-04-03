Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $7.47 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $100.46 or 0.00152175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $7.47 billion and $1.40 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008941 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,381,156 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

