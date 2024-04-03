Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Declares Dividend of $0.98

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.9828 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Life Healthcare Group Price Performance
LTGHY stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
