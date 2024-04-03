Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Declares Dividend of $0.98

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.9828 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Life Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

LTGHY stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Life Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

