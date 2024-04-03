Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 1,276 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.85. 596,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,809. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.