Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $335.65. 276,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,112. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.23 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.68 and its 200-day moving average is $300.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

