Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 208,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.95.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3 %

MA traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.66. 684,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,015. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $467.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.97 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

