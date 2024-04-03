Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $26.98 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 8.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $26,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 815.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 43,213 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 144,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. The stock had a trading volume of 78,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,374. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

