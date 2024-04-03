Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $221,000 Stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.24% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $3,921,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 673,425.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 364.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 329.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFMV stock traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $110.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,569 shares. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

