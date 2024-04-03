Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $15.46 Million Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

