Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 6,355,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,856. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $43.28.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

