Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.04. The stock had a trading volume of 179,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,574. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

