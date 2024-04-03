Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.54. 1,318,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,100,656. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.32. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

