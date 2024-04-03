Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.31% from the company’s current price.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $44.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.30. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 181.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.