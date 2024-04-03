Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 8,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 16,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Lavoro Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $715.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,550,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $941,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $11,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

