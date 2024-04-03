Lavoro (LVRO) vs. The Competition Critical Review

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lavoro to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lavoro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Lavoro alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro -5.99% -6.44% -1.45% Lavoro Competitors -23.16% -42.80% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lavoro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lavoro Competitors 120 540 460 6 2.31

Volatility & Risk

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 76.44%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Lavoro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than its peers.

Lavoro has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion -$50.50 million -6.27 Lavoro Competitors $1.93 billion $36.60 million 9.68

Lavoro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro. Lavoro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lavoro peers beat Lavoro on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Lavoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.