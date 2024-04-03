Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Shares Gap Down to $106.53

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $106.53, but opened at $103.57. Lamb Weston shares last traded at $104.47, with a volume of 248,081 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. Citigroup began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,827,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,889,000 after acquiring an additional 154,165 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $383,220,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

