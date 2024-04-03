Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 310,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 372,840 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYTX

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Insider Activity at Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc purchased 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.