Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 310,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 372,840 shares.The stock last traded at $24.59 and had previously closed at $24.84.
KYTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kyverna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
