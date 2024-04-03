KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 273,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 887,972 shares.The stock last traded at $13.40 and had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KT by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in KT by 17.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in KT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in KT by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

