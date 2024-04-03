Kroger (NYSE:KR) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.34

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.34 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 330497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Kroger by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

