Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2589 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.
Knorr-Bremse Price Performance
KNRRY opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. Knorr-Bremse has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $19.22.
Knorr-Bremse Company Profile
