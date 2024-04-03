KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on KREF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 361.75, a current ratio of 361.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $676.81 million, a P/E ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.21%.

In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,998,095.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew A. Salem purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after buying an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after buying an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after buying an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after buying an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

