Kite Realty Group Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
Kite Realty Group Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 416.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
