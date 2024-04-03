Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Short Interest Up 9.7% in March

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Kirby Trading Down 0.1 %

Kirby stock opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.64. Kirby has a 52-week low of $66.42 and a 52-week high of $95.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kirby will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $145,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $765,839.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,126.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,931 shares of company stock valued at $4,883,929 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

